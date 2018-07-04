The Nation's Weather

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Heat and humidity will again bake the Northeast tomorrow,

while cooler and more refreshing air graces the northern

Plains and Upper Midwest. The boundary separating the

comfortable air from the oppressive heat will be the focal

point for scattered showers and locally heavy, gusty

thunderstorms from the central Appalachians to the Ohio

Valley, Great Lakes region and central Plains. Storms will

also dot the Deep South and Southeast. Oppressive heat will

begin to build across Southern California and much of the

western United States, heightening the risk for new wildfire

development and spread. Firefighting efforts in New Mexico

and Colorado may also be hampered by lightning strikes in

association with dry thunderstorms across the region.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 106 at Needles, CA

National Low Wednesday 27 at West Yellowstone, MT

