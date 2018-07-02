The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, July 2, 2018

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Dangerous heat and humidity will continue to encompass New

England and the mid-Atlantic today. A cold front will bring

spotty showers and thunderstorms from the eastern Great

Lakes to Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and eastern Michigan while

drenching thunderstorms will erupt throughout Tennessee,

Alabama, Mississippi and parts of Louisiana. Parts of

Georgia and Florida could get a shower or thunderstorm

later. Afternoon severe thunderstorms can threaten parts of

Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota with flash flooding,

large hail and damaging winds. Strong storms are expected to

move into Colorado, Kansas and Texas later in the day. Most

of the West will remain dry. Locally breezy conditions can

elevate the fire danger in the Great Basin.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 118 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Sunday 27 at Fraser, CO

