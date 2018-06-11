The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, June 11, 2018

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm system moving through the eastern part of the

country today will once again bring periods of showers and

thunderstorms from Illinois and southern Michigan through

much of the mid-Atlantic and the Southeast to the Gulf

Coast. Storms will have the potential to be severe in the

Ohio Valley, bringing damaging wind gusts, large hail and

flash flooding. A secondary storm moving through the Upper

Midwest will bring a front down through the Plains creating

showers and some thunderstorms from Minnesota to Kansas;

this front could also bring severe storms into Iowa and

northwestern Missouri in the afternoon. High pressure in the

Southwest will keep it hot and dry, while a few rain showers

move through the Pacific Northwest.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 106 at Thermal, CA

National Low Sunday 24 at Crater Lake, OR

