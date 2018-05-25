The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Saturday, May 26, 2018
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Following a stretch of dry weather, showers and storms will
return to the Ohio Valley and Northeast tomorrow amid
continued warmth. While the entire day will not be a
washout, outdoor and travel plans may be disrupted for a
time. Meanwhile, as a tropical system brews in the Gulf of
Mexico, showers and storms will continue to douse the
Southeastern states. Downpours will be enhanced across the
southern half of the Florida Peninsula from the tropical
system offshore. Scorching sunshine is in store across the
High Plains, with widespread highs in the 90s and even 100s
across the southern tier. Many daily record highs will be
challenged. A storm will continue to swirl inland across the
West, triggering showers and storms from the northern
Rockies to the Great Basin. The Southwest will stay dry.
SPECIAL WEATHER
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 103 at Midland, TX
National Low Friday 26 at Angel Fire, NM
