Published 4:33 am, Monday, May 7, 2018
The Nation's Weather for Monday, May 7, 2018
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Clouds and showers will linger along the mid-Atlantic coast
today with a storm offshore, while showers and thunderstorms
keep the central and southern Appalachians unsettled. A
shower or thunderstorm will dot a few communities in the
Southeast, but most of the region will remain dry. The rest
of the Northeast will also dry out as high pressure builds
overhead. The same high will promote sunshine across the
Great Lakes. On the backside of this high, warmth will build
across the Plains and help fuel locally severe thunderstorms
in the northern High Plains during the afternoon.
Less-intense thunderstorms will rattle the northern Rockies.
The West will otherwise be dry as heat continues to sizzle
the Desert Southwest.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 110 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday 20 at Angel Fire, NM
