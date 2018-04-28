The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Sunday, April 29, 2018

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A mix of rain and snow will fall across much of New York on

Sunday as cold air from Canada filters into the Northeast.

Across the rest of New England, showers will taper off into

the afternoon and evening as high pressure builds into the

area from the Great Lakes. The area of high pressure

settling over the East will promote abundant sunshine and

rising temperatures in the northern Plains. Late afternoon

storms will develop from Nebraska to western Texas. The

strongest storms can produce torrential downpours, large

hail and damaging winds. Drought conditions will continue to

worsen in the Southwest with another dry and hot day

expected. Mountain rain and valley showers will continue to

spread across Northwest with thundershowers developing in

easter Montana in the afternoon.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 95 at Phoenix, AZ

National Low Saturday 16 at Embarrass, MN

