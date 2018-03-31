The Nation's Weather
Published 4:33 am, Saturday, March 31, 2018
The Nation's Weather for Saturday, March 31, 2018
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Clouds, spotty showers and thunderstorms will dampen part of
South Florida today. However, this will have little effect
on the drought and wildfire situation. Most areas from Texas
to northern Florida to Maine can expect dry weather and at
least partial sunshine. A potent storm will bring a narrow
zone of heavy snow to the upper Great Lakes region. Gusty
winds are forecast to circulate around the storm. The
strongest winds are likely over the lower Great Lakes
region, where gusts may top 50 mph and cause power outages
and travel disruptions. Spotty rain showers will extend from
the lower Great Lakes to the southern Plains. A new batch of
snow and flurries is forecast to streak from the northern
Rockies to the central High Plains. Much of the rest of the
West can expect dry weather and some sunshine.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 99 at Thermal, CA
National Low Friday -8 at Tioga, ND
