TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 18, 2019
_____
984 FPUS54 KSHV 190913
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
413 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
TXZ096-200000-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
413 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
be severe in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows
around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ108>111-200000-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
413 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
be severe in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around
90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
103 to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ112-126-200000-
Cass-Marion-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
Queen City, and Jefferson
413 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ136-200000-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
413 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to
109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ137-200000-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
413 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ138-200000-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
413 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ151-200000-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
413 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ150-200000-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
413 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ149-200000-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
413 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ153-200000-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
413 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to
109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ152-200000-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
413 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ165-200000-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
413 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ166-167-200000-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
413 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
LAZ017-018-200000-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
413 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
LAZ010-011-200000-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
413 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
LAZ001-002-200000-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
413 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
LAZ003-004-200000-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
413 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
15
_____
