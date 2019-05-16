TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

336 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

336 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ108>111-170000-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

336 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ112-170000-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

336 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ124-170000-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

336 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ125-170000-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

336 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ136-170000-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

336 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ137-170000-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

336 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ126-138-151-170000-

Marion-Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Jefferson, Marshall, and Carthage

336 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ149-150-170000-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

336 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ153-170000-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

336 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ152-170000-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

336 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ165-170000-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

336 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ166-167-170000-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

336 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

