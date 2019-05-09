TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 8, 2019
_____
113 FPUS54 KSHV 090953
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
453 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
TXZ096-100315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
453 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ108>111-100315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
453 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ124-125-100315-
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
453 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ136-137-100315-
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
453 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ126-138-100315-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
453 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ149-150-100315-
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
453 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
LAZ010-TXZ151-153-100315-
De Soto-Panola-Shelby-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Carthage, and Center
453 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Cloudy, cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ152-165-100315-
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
453 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph becoming west up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
LAZ017-TXZ166-167-100315-
Sabine-San Augustine-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
453 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
LAZ001-002-100315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
453 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
storms could be severe during the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
LAZ003-004-100315-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
453 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
lower 60s. North winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
13
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather