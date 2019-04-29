TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 28, 2019
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
346 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
346 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Cloudy, windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
346 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Miller-Bowie-Cass-
Including the cities of Texarkana, Atlanta, Linden,
Hughes Springs, and Queen City
346 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Nevada-Columbia-
Including the cities of Prescott and Magnolia
346 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
346 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Rusk-Nacogdoches-
Including the cities of Henderson and Nacogdoches
346 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with higher gusts.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
346 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
346 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
