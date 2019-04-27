TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 26, 2019
_____
695 FPUS54 KSHV 270819
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
319 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
TXZ096-280315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
319 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ112-280315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
319 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ108>111-280315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
319 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ125-137-280315-
Upshur-Gregg-
Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview
319 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ124-136-280315-
Wood-Smith-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
and Tyler
319 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ126-138-280315-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
319 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ149-280315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
319 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ150-280315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
319 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ151-280315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
319 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ153-280315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
319 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ152-280315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
319 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ165-280315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
319 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ166-167-280315-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
319 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
LAZ001-002-280315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
319 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
LAZ003-004-280315-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
319 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
LAZ005-006-280315-
Lincoln-Union-
Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice
319 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
LAZ013-014-280315-
Jackson-Ouachita-
Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe
319 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
