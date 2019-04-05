TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 4, 2019
043 FPUS54 KSHV 050929
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
429 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
TXZ096-060315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
429 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of dense fog through mid morning, then patchy fog
in the late morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning
and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ109>111-060315-
Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield,
Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
429 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning
and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ108-124-060315-
Franklin-Wood-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mineola, Winnsboro,
Quitman, and Hawkins
429 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of dense fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in
the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through
mid morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ125-136-137-060315-
Upshur-Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, Tyler, and Longview
429 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through
mid morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ112-126-138-060315-
Cass-Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
Queen City, Jefferson, and Marshall
429 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ150-151-060315-
Rusk-Panola-
Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage
429 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ149-060315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
429 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through
mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ153-166-167-060315-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
429 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ152-165-060315-
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
429 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
LAZ001-002-060315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
429 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Cloudy in the
morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
LAZ003-004-012-060315-
Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,
Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland
429 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Cloudy in the
morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
LAZ005-006-060315-
Lincoln-Union-
Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice
429 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Cloudy in the
morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
LAZ013-014-060315-
Jackson-Ouachita-
Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe
429 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Cloudy in the
morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
LAZ010-011-060315-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
429 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through
mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
