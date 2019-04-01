TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 31, 2019

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

308 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

308 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

308 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

308 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

308 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

308 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

308 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

308 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

308 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

308 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

308 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

308 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

308 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

308 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph becoming

light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

308 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

308 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

308 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

308 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

308 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

308 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

308 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

