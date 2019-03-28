TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 27, 2019

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with higher gusts.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest with higher gusts in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with higher gusts.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with higher gusts.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with higher gusts.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

