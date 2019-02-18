TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 18, 2019

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

258 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

258 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly

steady in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly

steady in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

258 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly

steady in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

258 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly

steady in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy.

Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

258 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly

steady in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

258 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly

steady in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

258 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly

steady in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

258 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly

steady in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

258 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

258 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

258 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

258 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

258 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

258 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

