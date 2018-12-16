TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 16, 2018

_____

304 FPUS54 KSHV 161626 AAA

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts...UPDATED

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1026 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

TXZ096-170000-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

1026 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ108>111-170000-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

1026 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

ARZ070-TXZ097-112-170000-

Miller-Bowie-Cass-

Including the cities of Texarkana, Atlanta, Linden,

Hughes Springs, and Queen City

1026 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

ARZ071-072-170000-

Lafayette-Columbia-

Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia

1026 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ126-170000-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

1026 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ138-151-170000-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

1026 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ150-170000-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

1026 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ149-170000-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

1026 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ153-170000-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

1026 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ152-165-170000-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

1026 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ166-167-170000-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

1026 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

LAZ017-018-170000-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

1026 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

LAZ010-011-170000-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

1026 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

LAZ001-002-170000-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

1026 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

LAZ003-004-170000-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

1026 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

15

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather