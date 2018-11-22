TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

423 AM CST Thu Nov 22 2018

TXZ096-230000-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

423 AM CST Thu Nov 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ108>111-230000-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

423 AM CST Thu Nov 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

ARZ070-TXZ097-112-230000-

Miller-Bowie-Cass-

Including the cities of Texarkana, Atlanta, Linden,

Hughes Springs, and Queen City

423 AM CST Thu Nov 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

ARZ071-072-230000-

Lafayette-Columbia-

Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia

423 AM CST Thu Nov 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ124-230000-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

423 AM CST Thu Nov 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ125-230000-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

423 AM CST Thu Nov 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ136-230000-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

423 AM CST Thu Nov 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ137-230000-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

423 AM CST Thu Nov 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ126-138-230000-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

423 AM CST Thu Nov 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ151-230000-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

423 AM CST Thu Nov 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ150-230000-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

423 AM CST Thu Nov 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ149-230000-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

423 AM CST Thu Nov 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ153-230000-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

423 AM CST Thu Nov 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ152-165-230000-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

423 AM CST Thu Nov 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ166-167-230000-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

423 AM CST Thu Nov 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

