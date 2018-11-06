TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 6, 2018

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

402 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

TXZ096-071515-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

402 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms during

the mid and late evening. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Cloudy with chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ108>111-071515-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

402 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms during

the mid and late evening. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

ARZ070-TXZ097-112-071515-

Miller-Bowie-Cass-

Including the cities of Texarkana, Atlanta, Linden,

Hughes Springs, and Queen City

402 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms during

the mid and late evening. Showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ136-071515-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

402 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms from mid

evening through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ137-071515-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

402 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms during

the mid and late evening. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ126-138-071515-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

402 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms during

the mid and late evening. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ151-071515-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

402 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

during the mid and late evening. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ150-071515-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

402 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

during the mid and late evening. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ149-071515-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

402 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ153-071515-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

402 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ152-165-071515-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

402 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Cloudy with chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows around 50. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ166-167-071515-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

402 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Cloudy with chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

LAZ017-018-071515-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

402 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Cloudy with chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows around 50. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

LAZ010-011-071515-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

402 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

LAZ001-002-071515-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

402 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms during

the mid and late evening. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

LAZ003-004-071515-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

402 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms during

the mid and late evening. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

