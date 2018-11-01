TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 1, 2018
134 FPUS54 KSHV 012032
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
332 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
TXZ096-021515-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
332 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ108>111-021515-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
332 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ112-021515-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
332 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ126-021515-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
332 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ125-021515-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
332 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ124-021515-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
332 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of light rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ136-021515-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
332 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ137-021515-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
332 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ138-021515-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
332 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ151-021515-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
332 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ150-021515-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
332 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ149-021515-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
332 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ165-021515-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
332 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ152-021515-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
332 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ153-021515-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
332 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ166-021515-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
332 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ167-021515-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
332 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
