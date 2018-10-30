TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018

181 FPUS54 KSHV 300817

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

317 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

TXZ096-310315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

317 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ108>111-310315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

317 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy, cooler. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ112-310315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

317 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning and afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ126-310315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

317 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning and afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ125-310315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

317 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ124-310315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

317 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy, cooler. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ136-310315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

317 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ137-310315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

317 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning and afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ138-310315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

317 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning and afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ151-310315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

317 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning and afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ150-310315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

317 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning and afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ149-310315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

317 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning and afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ165-310315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

317 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning and afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ152-310315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

317 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning and afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ153-310315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

317 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning and afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ166-310315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

317 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning and afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ167-310315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

317 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning and

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

