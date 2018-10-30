TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
317 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
317 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
317 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy, cooler. Lows around 50.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
317 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning and afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
317 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning and afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
317 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
317 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy, cooler. Lows around 50.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
317 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
317 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning and afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
317 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning and afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
317 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning and afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
317 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning and afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
317 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning and afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
317 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning and afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs
around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
317 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning and afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
317 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning and afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
317 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning and afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.
Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
317 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning and
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.
Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
