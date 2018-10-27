TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 26, 2018

_____

132 FPUS54 KSHV 270906

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

406 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

TXZ096-280330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

406 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ108>111-280330-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

406 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ112-126-280330-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

406 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ124-125-280330-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

406 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ136-137-280330-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

406 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ138-151-280330-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

406 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ149-150-280330-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

406 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ152-165-280330-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

406 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-280330-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

406 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

LAZ017-018-280330-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

406 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

LAZ010-011-280330-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

406 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

LAZ001-002-280330-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

406 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

LAZ003-004-280330-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

406 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

