TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 25, 2018

_____

258 FPUS54 KSHV 260804

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

TXZ096-270315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the overnight.

Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy through mid afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ108>111-270315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the overnight.

Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ112-126-270315-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the overnight.

Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ124-125-270315-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the overnight.

Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ136-137-270315-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80. West winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ138-151-270315-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the overnight.

Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ149-150-270315-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ152-165-270315-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-270315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

LAZ017-018-270315-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

LAZ010-011-270315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the overnight.

Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

LAZ001-002-270315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the overnight.

Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

LAZ003-004-270315-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the overnight.

Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

