TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 13, 2018

_____

350 FPUS54 KSHV 140939

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

439 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

TXZ096-150315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

439 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the early

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms from mid evening

through the overnight. Cloudy, windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, cloudy. Much cooler. Temperatures nearly

steady in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ112-150315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

439 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming north

up to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ108>111-150315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

439 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the early

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms from mid evening

through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, cloudy. Much cooler. Temperatures nearly

steady in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ124-125-150315-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

439 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the early

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms from mid evening

through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Cloudy, windy. Much cooler. Temperatures nearly steady

in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ136-137-150315-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

439 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the early

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms from mid evening

through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 mph becoming north and gusty after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Cloudy, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ126-138-150315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

439 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 mph becoming

south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph becoming north up

to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ149-150315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

439 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming northwest up

to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ150-150315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

439 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming

northwest up to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ151-150315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

439 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ153-150315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

439 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ152-150315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

439 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ165-150315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

439 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy, cooler. Highs near 70.

Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ166-167-150315-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

439 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Temperatures falling into

the mid 60s in the afternoon. North winds 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

LAZ001-002-150315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

439 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy, cooler. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

LAZ003-004-150315-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

439 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Cloudy, cooler. Lows around 50. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy, cooler. Highs around 50.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

LAZ005-006-150315-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

439 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. North

winds 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

LAZ013-014-150315-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

439 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid

60s in the afternoon. South winds 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows around 50.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

_____

