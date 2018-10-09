TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
1001 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
TXZ097-091730-
Bowie-
Including the city of Texarkana
1001 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
mid and late evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ096-091730-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
1001 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
mid and late evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ108-091730-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
1001 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
mid and late evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ109-091730-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
1001 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
mid and late evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ111-091730-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
1001 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
mid and late evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ110-091730-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
1001 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
mid and late evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ112-091730-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
1001 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
mid and late evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ126-091730-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
1001 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ125-091730-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
1001 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
mid and late evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ124-091730-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
1001 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
mid and late evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ136-091730-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
1001 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ137-091730-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
1001 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ138-091730-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
1001 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ151-091730-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
1001 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ150-091730-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
1001 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ149-091730-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
1001 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ165-091730-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
1001 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 60. North winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ152-091730-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
1001 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ153-091730-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
1001 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 60. North winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ166-091730-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
1001 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ167-091730-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
1001 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
