TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 17, 2018

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1055 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

1055 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Partly cloudy in the late morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

1055 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Partly cloudy in the late morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

1055 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

1055 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

1055 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

1055 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

1055 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

1055 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Partly cloudy in the late morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph. Heat index

readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

1055 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 mph becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

1055 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

1055 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Partly cloudy in the late morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

1055 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from

late morning through mid afternoon, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 90s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

1055 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon, then

mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

1055 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from

late morning through mid afternoon, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 90s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

1055 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

1055 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from

late morning through mid afternoon, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 90s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northwest winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

1055 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from

late morning through mid afternoon, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

