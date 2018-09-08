TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 7, 2018
_____
570 FPUS54 KSHV 080304
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
1004 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
TXZ096-081815-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
1004 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely from late morning
through mid afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ108>111-081815-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
1004 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ112-081815-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
1004 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms through mid morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ126-081815-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
1004 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms through mid morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ125-081815-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
1004 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms through mid morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ124-081815-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
1004 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog during the early morning.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ136-081815-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
1004 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ137-081815-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
1004 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ138-081815-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
1004 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ151-081815-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
1004 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid
evening through the early morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ150-081815-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
1004 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ149-081815-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
1004 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid
evening through the early morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph
becoming northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ165-081815-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
1004 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid
evening through the early morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. North winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ152-081815-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
1004 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid
evening through the early morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ153-081815-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
1004 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid
evening through the early morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. North winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ166-081815-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
1004 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid
evening through the early morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. North winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ167-081815-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
1004 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid
evening through the early morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog during the
early morning. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70.
North winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
06
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather