TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018

338 FPUS54 KSHV 300455

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1155 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

TXZ096-301915-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

1155 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers from late

evening through the early morning. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ108>111-301915-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

1155 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers from late

evening through the early morning. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ124-125-301915-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

1155 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers from late

evening through the early morning. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 101 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ136-137-149-301915-

Smith-Gregg-Cherokee-

Including the cities of Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville, and Rusk

1155 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ126-138-301915-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

1155 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ150-301915-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

1155 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ152-165-301915-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

1155 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-301915-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

1155 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

LAZ011-018-301915-

Red River-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Coushatta, Martin, and Natchitoches

1155 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

LAZ010-017-301915-

De Soto-Sabine-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport, Many,

Zwolle, and Pleasant Hill

1155 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

LAZ001-002-301915-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

1155 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

ARZ060-070-301915-

Hempstead-Miller-

Including the cities of Hope and Texarkana

1155 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the late evening...then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ151-301915-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

1155 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

ARZ061-071-301915-

Nevada-Lafayette-

Including the cities of Prescott, Stamps, Lewisville, and Bradley

1155 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

