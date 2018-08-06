TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 5, 2018
_____
041 FPUS54 KSHV 060914
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
414 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018
TXZ096-070315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
414 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ112-070315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
414 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ108>111-070315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
414 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ124-070315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
414 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ136-070315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
414 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ125-137-070315-
Upshur-Gregg-
Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview
414 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ126-138-070315-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
414 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ149-070315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
414 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index
readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ150-070315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
414 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ151-070315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
414 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ153-070315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
414 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ152-070315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
414 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ165-070315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
414 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat
index readings 102 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ166-167-070315-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
414 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat
index readings 102 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
LAZ001-002-070315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
414 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
LAZ003-004-070315-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
414 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
LAZ005-006-070315-
Lincoln-Union-
Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice
414 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
LAZ013-014-070315-
Jackson-Ouachita-
Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe
414 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
09
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather