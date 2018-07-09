TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018
_____
242 FPUS54 KSHV 090202
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
902 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
TXZ096-091630-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
902 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ108>111-091630-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
902 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ124-125-091630-
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
902 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ136-137-091630-
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
902 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ126-138-091630-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
902 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ150-151-091630-
Rusk-Panola-
Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage
902 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ149-152-165-091630-
Cherokee-Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, Nacogdoches,
and Lufkin
902 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ153-166-167-091630-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
902 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
LAZ017-018-091630-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
902 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
LAZ010-011-091630-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
902 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
LAZ001-002-091630-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
902 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
ARZ071-072-091630-
Lafayette-Columbia-
Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia
902 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather