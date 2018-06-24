TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

338 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

TXZ096-251200-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

338 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ108>111-251200-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

338 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny in the late afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ112-126-251200-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

338 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ138-251200-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

338 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy from late afternoon through the

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ151-251200-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

338 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy from late afternoon through the

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ149-150-251200-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

338 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy from late afternoon through the

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ152-153-251200-

Nacogdoches-Shelby-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Center

338 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ165-251200-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

338 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Partly cloudy from late afternoon through the

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ166-167-251200-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

338 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Partly cloudy from late afternoon through the

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ017-018-251200-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

338 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Partly cloudy from late afternoon through the

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ010-011-251200-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

338 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy from late afternoon through the

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ001-002-251200-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

338 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy from late afternoon through the

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 t0 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ003-004-251200-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

338 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

