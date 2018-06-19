TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
Updated 10:29 pm, Monday, June 18, 2018
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018
818 FPUS54 KSHV 190220
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
920 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
TXZ096-191715-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
920 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ108>111-191715-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
920 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
from mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ112-126-191715-
Cass-Marion-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
Queen City, and Jefferson
920 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
from mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ124-125-191715-
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
920 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ136-137-191715-
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
920 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ138-151-191715-
Harrison-Panola-
Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage
920 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ149-150-191715-
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
920 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ152-165-191715-
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
920 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and
late evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ153-166-167-191715-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
920 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and
late evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
LAZ017-018-191715-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
920 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon.
Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from
mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ010-011-191715-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
920 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during
the mid and late evening. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ001-002-191715-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
920 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ003-004-191715-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
920 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
