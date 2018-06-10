TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 9, 2018

_____

462 FPUS54 KSHV 100921

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

421 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

TXZ096-110315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

421 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms through mid morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ108>111-110315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

421 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms through mid morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ112-126-110315-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

421 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms through mid morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ124-125-110315-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

421 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ136-137-110315-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

421 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ138-151-110315-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

421 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ149-150-110315-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

421 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ152-165-110315-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

421 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-110315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

421 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

LAZ017-018-110315-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

421 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the

evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

LAZ010-011-110315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

421 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

LAZ001-002-110315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

421 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms through mid morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

LAZ003-004-110315-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

421 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

