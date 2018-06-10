TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
Published 5:27 am, Sunday, June 10, 2018
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 9, 2018
_____
462 FPUS54 KSHV 100921
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
421 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
TXZ096-110315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
421 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through mid morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ108>111-110315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
421 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through mid morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ112-126-110315-
Cass-Marion-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
Queen City, and Jefferson
421 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through mid morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ124-125-110315-
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
421 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ136-137-110315-
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
421 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ138-151-110315-
Harrison-Panola-
Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage
421 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ149-150-110315-
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
421 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ152-165-110315-
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
421 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ153-166-167-110315-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
421 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
LAZ017-018-110315-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
421 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered
thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the
evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
LAZ010-011-110315-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
421 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
LAZ001-002-110315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
421 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through mid morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
LAZ003-004-110315-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
421 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
_____
