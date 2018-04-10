TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 9, 2018

381 FPUS54 KSHV 100157

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

857 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

TXZ096-101630-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

857 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ108>111-101630-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

857 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ112-126-101630-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

857 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ124-125-101630-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

857 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ138-151-101630-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

857 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ136-137-101630-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

857 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ149-150-101630-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

857 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ152-165-101630-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

857 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ153-166-101630-

Shelby-San Augustine-

Including the cities of Center and San Augustine

857 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

