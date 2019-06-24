TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 23, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

352 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

TXZ127-242115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

352 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ072-242115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

352 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ140-242115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

352 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ054-242115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

352 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ098-242115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

352 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ099-242115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

352 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ049-242115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

352 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ113-242115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

352 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ114-242115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

352 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ128-242115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

352 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ064-242115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

352 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ065-242115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

352 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ066-242115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

352 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ071-242115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

352 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ073-242115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

352 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ139-242115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

352 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ154-242115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

352 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ155-242115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

352 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ076-242115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

352 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ077-242115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

352 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ078-242115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

352 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ168-242115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

352 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ169-242115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

352 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ170-242115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

352 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

