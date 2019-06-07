TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

TXZ127-072115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ072-072115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ140-072115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ054-072115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ098-072115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ099-072115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ049-072115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ113-072115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ114-072115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ128-072115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ064-072115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ065-072115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ066-072115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ071-072115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ073-072115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ139-072115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ154-072115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ155-072115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ076-072115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ077-072115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ078-072115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ168-072115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ169-072115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ170-072115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

