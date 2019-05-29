TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 28, 2019

_____

846 FPUS54 KSJT 290716 AAA

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

216 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019

TXZ127-290915-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

216 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 285 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-290915-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

216 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 285 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-290915-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

216 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-290915-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

216 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 285 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-290915-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

216 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 285 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-290915-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

216 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 285 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-290915-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

216 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 285 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-290915-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

216 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 285 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-290915-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

216 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 285 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-290915-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

216 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 285 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-290915-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

216 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 285 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-290915-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

216 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 285 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-290915-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

216 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 285 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-290915-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

216 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 285 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-290915-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

216 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-290915-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

216 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-290915-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

216 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-290915-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

216 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ076-290915-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

216 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-290915-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

216 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-290915-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

216 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ168-290915-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

216 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ169-290915-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

216 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ170-290915-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

216 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather