TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 26, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

TXZ127-272115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ072-272115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ140-272115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ054-272115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ098-272115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ099-272115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ049-272115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ113-272115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ114-272115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ128-272115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ064-272115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ065-272115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ066-272115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ071-272115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ073-272115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ139-272115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ154-272115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around

80. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ155-272115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ076-272115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ077-272115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ078-272115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ168-272115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ169-272115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ170-272115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

