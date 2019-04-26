TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 25, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

343 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

TXZ127-262115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

343 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ072-262115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

343 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ140-262115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

343 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

TXZ054-262115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

343 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ098-262115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

343 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ099-262115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

343 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ049-262115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

343 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ113-262115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

343 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ114-262115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

343 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

TXZ128-262115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

343 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

TXZ064-262115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

343 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ065-262115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

343 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ066-262115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

343 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ071-262115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

343 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ073-262115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

343 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ139-262115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

343 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

TXZ154-262115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

343 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ155-262115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

343 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ076-262115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

343 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ077-262115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

343 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ078-262115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

343 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ168-262115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

343 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ169-262115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

343 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ170-262115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

343 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

