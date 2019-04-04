TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 3, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 4 2019

TXZ127-042200-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ072-042200-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ140-042200-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ054-042200-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ098-042200-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ099-042200-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ049-042200-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ113-042200-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ114-042200-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ128-042200-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ064-042200-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ065-042200-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ066-042200-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ071-042200-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ073-042200-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ139-042200-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs around

80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ154-042200-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ155-042200-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs around

80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ076-042200-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ077-042200-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ078-042200-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ168-042200-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ169-042200-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ170-042200-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

