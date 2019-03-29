TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 28, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
348 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up to
30 mph in the late evening and after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up to
30 mph in the late evening and after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 15 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Mason-
Including the city of MASON

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
