TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 17, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
332 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019
TXZ127-182115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
332 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around 50.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ072-182115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
332 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ140-182115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
332 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ054-182115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
332 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ098-182115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
332 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ099-182115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
332 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around 50.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ049-182115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
332 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ113-182115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
332 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around 50.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ114-182115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
332 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ128-182115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
332 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ064-182115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
332 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ065-182115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
332 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around 50.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ066-182115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
332 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ071-182115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
332 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around 50.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ073-182115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
332 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ139-182115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
332 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ154-182115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
332 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to
5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ155-182115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
332 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to
5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ076-182115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
332 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around 50.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ077-182115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
332 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ078-182115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
332 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ168-182115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
332 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up
to 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ169-182115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
332 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up
to 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ170-182115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
332 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up
to 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
