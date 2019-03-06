TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 5, 2019
393 FPUS54 KSJT 061031
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
431 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
TXZ127-062215-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
431 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the
morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ072-062215-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
431 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ140-062215-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
431 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around
70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ054-062215-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
431 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the
morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ098-062215-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
431 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ099-062215-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
431 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ049-062215-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
431 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ113-062215-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
431 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ114-062215-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
431 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ128-062215-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
431 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ064-062215-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
431 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ065-062215-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
431 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the
morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ066-062215-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
431 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ071-062215-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
431 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ073-062215-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
431 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the
morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ139-062215-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
431 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ154-062215-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
431 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ155-062215-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
431 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ076-062215-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
431 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Highs 72 to 78. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ077-062215-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
431 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ078-062215-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
431 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ168-062215-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
431 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ169-062215-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
431 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ170-062215-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
431 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
