TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 3, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
TXZ127-042215-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ072-042215-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ140-042215-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid
20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
TXZ054-042215-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ098-042215-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower
20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ099-042215-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower
20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ049-042215-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower
20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ113-042215-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ114-042215-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ128-042215-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ064-042215-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ065-042215-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ066-042215-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ071-042215-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ073-042215-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ139-042215-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid
20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ154-042215-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as
cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as
cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ155-042215-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
TXZ076-042215-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ077-042215-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ078-042215-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ168-042215-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as
cool. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ169-042215-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as
cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ170-042215-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
