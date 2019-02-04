TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 3, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

TXZ127-042215-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Not as cool. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ072-042215-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ140-042215-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid

20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ054-042215-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ098-042215-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ099-042215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ049-042215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ113-042215-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ114-042215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Not as cool. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ128-042215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ064-042215-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ065-042215-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Not as cool. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ066-042215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Not as cool. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ071-042215-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Not as cool. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ073-042215-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ139-042215-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid

20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ154-042215-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as

cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ155-042215-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ076-042215-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ077-042215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Not as cool. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ078-042215-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ168-042215-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as

cool. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ169-042215-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as

cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ170-042215-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

353 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

