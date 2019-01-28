TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

347 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

347 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts over 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming north 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

347 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts over 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

347 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 40

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

347 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts over 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming north 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

347 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts over 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

347 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to north 25 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts over 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

347 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming north 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

347 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts over 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming north 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

347 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting

to the north 25 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

347 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph with gusts

over 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

347 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts over 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

347 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts over 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

347 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts over 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

347 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts over 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

347 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 30 mph with gusts over 40

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming north

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

347 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts over 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

347 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to northwest

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

347 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

347 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.

East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

347 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to north

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

347 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs around 50. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

347 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

20 to 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

347 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

347 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

