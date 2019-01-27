TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

347 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

347 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

347 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

347 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

347 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 25 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

347 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 40 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

347 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to north 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

347 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 25 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to up

to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

347 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to north 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

347 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to north 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

347 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

347 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 25 to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

347 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

347 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

347 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

347 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

347 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

347 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

347 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

347 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 25 mph increasing to 45 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

347 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

347 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

347 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

347 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

347 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

