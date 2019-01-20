TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019
657 FPUS54 KSJT 200954
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
TXZ127-202215-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ072-202215-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ140-202215-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ054-202215-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 15 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ098-202215-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ099-202215-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ049-202215-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ113-202215-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ114-202215-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds around
15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ128-202215-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ064-202215-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ065-202215-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ066-202215-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ071-202215-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ073-202215-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ139-202215-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ154-202215-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ155-202215-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ076-202215-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ077-202215-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ078-202215-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ168-202215-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ169-202215-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ170-202215-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
