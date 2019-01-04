TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 3, 2019
_____
669 FPUS54 KSJT 040911
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
311 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
TXZ127-042215-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
311 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ072-042215-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
311 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ140-042215-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
311 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ054-042215-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
311 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ098-042215-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
311 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ099-042215-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
311 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ049-042215-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
311 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ113-042215-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
311 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ114-042215-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
311 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ128-042215-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
311 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ064-042215-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
311 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ065-042215-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
311 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ066-042215-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
311 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower
40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ071-042215-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
311 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ073-042215-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
311 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ139-042215-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
311 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ154-042215-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
311 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ155-042215-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
311 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ076-042215-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
311 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ077-042215-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
311 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ078-042215-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
311 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ168-042215-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
311 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ169-042215-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
311 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ170-042215-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
311 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather