TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 23, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
TXZ127-242215-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ072-242215-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ140-242215-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely.
Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ054-242215-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ098-242215-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ099-242215-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ049-242215-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ113-242215-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ114-242215-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Colder. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ128-242215-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.
Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ064-242215-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ065-242215-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Colder. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ066-242215-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Colder. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ071-242215-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Colder. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ073-242215-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Colder. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ139-242215-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.
Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Colder. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ154-242215-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.
Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Colder. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ155-242215-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain or light freezing rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ076-242215-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ077-242215-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Colder. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ078-242215-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain or slight chance of light
freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ168-242215-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Colder. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ169-242215-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon
then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Thunderstorms likely. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ170-242215-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely.
Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
