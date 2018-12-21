TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 21, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
353 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
353 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
353 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
353 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
353 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. East
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
353 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
353 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
353 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
353 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
353 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
353 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
353 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
353 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the late evening and after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
353 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
353 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
353 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
353 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
353 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
353 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
353 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
353 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
353 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
353 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
353 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
353 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
